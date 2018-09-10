Vikings' Linval Joseph: Four tackles in season opener
Joseph had four tackles, a tackle for a loss and a QB hit in Sunday's win over the 49ers.
Joseph was stout against the run, which is his primary focus, but also contributed to the pass rush. Joseph may get more opportunities to reach the quarterback with opposing offensive lines needed to focus resources on new addition Sheldon Richardson.
