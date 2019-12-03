Vikings' Linval Joseph: Given clearance for MNF
Joseph (knee) is officially active for Monday night's game against Seattle.
Despite undergoing meniscus surgery in Week 10, Joseph will make his return to the field following just a two-game absence. Now healthy, Joseph is expected to draw the start at one of the interior defensive line positions.
