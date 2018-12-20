Vikings' Linval Joseph: Held out Thursday
Joseph was a non-participant at practice Thursday due to a knee injury.
Joseph first appeared on the practice report Thursday. It's unclear when he suffered the injury or what the specifics of the issue are. He's missed just one game this season and has 52 tackles, including one sack, through 13 contests.
