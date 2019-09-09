Joseph made four tackles and a sack in Sunday's 28-12 win over the Falcons.

Joseph's one sack is enough to match 2018's total, so this may just be an anomaly. However, Week 2's matchup versus the Packers will be another good opportunity to continue his pass-rushing success, as QB Aaron Rodgers was sacked five times by the Bears in the season opener.

