Vikings' Linval Joseph: Inactive Sunday
Joseph (knee/shoulder/ankle) is inactive for Sunday's road game against the Jets, Andrew Krammer of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.
Putting in one limited practice this week wasn't enough for Joseph to gain the confidence of the training staff. With knee, shoulder and ankle injuries in tow, he'll yield his starting spot on the interior to some combination of defensive tackles Jaleel Johnson and Tom Johnson.
