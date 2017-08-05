Joseph signed a four-year, $50 million contract extension with the Vikings on Saturday, ESPN's Kevin Seifert reports.

Joseph will make $31.5 million in guaranteed money. Coming off a career year in which the 2010 second-rounder racked up 77 tackles, four sacks and three forced fumbles, Joseph is now set to stay in Minnesota through the 2022 season.

