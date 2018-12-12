Joseph had 10 tackles (four solo) in Monday's 21-7 loss at Seattle.

Joseph had his busiest game of the year as the Seahawks had 42 rushing attempts on 64 offensive plays. The 30-year-old has 51 total tackles -- 17 of which have come in the last two weeks -- heading into the Week 15 matchup against the Dolphins.

