Head coach Mike Zimmer said Joseph (undisclosed) did not participate in team drills during OTAs on Wednesday because the defensive lineman underwent offseason surgery, Andrew Krammer of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

Joseph dealt with knee, shoulder and ankle issues during the 2018 season and it's not clear which area required offseason surgery. It's also not certain that the 30-year-old will be fully ready to roll from the opening day of training camp in July.