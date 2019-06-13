Vikings' Linval Joseph: Limited through end of spring workouts
Joseph (undisclosed) remained limited through the end of spring workouts, Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.
Joseph has been present at practice but has not participated in any team drills throughout OTAs and minicamp. The exact nature of his injury remains behind closed doors, and it's not certain if Joseph will remain limited when training camp opens next month.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
2019 Rookie Preview
Get to know this year's rookie class, as Dave Richard breaks down his top options for 2019...
-
Team-by-team mock draft review
Dive deep into this mock draft, as we go through each team's thoughts in our 12-team PPR d...
-
Five big AFC questions: Grab Damien?
Ben Gretch reviews some big questions he came across in the AFC after doing his projections,...
-
Fantasy headlines from minicamps
Mandatory minicamps are playing out as the NFL nears pre-camp vacation time. Let's start with...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, 2019 busts
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy Football busts...
-
Five big NFC questions: Peak Zeke?
Ben Gretch reviews some big questions he came across in the NFC after doing his projections,...