Vikings' Linval Joseph: Listed as questionable for Sunday
Joseph (ankle) carries the questionable tag going into Sunday's contest against the Jets, Courtney Cronin of ESPN.com reports.
Joseph was unable to practice Wednesday and Thursday, but was able to get in a limited practice Friday. The 30-year-old logged 41 snaps on defense last week against the Cardinals. If Joseph misses time Sunday, Jaleel Johnson would likely step up at nose tackle.
