Vikings' Linval Joseph: Notches sack versus Packers
Joseph recorded six tackles (four solo) and one sack during Sunday's 21-16 loss to the Packers.
Joseph has logged a sack in each of his 2019 contests, already exceeding 2018's total. It appears unlikely that the 30-year-old will keep up his current pace -- Joseph has never exceeded five sacks in a single season -- but he'll work to keep his momentum as a pass rusher going Week 3 versus the Raiders.
More News
-
Vikings' Linval Joseph: Impressive pass rush in opener•
-
Vikings' Linval Joseph: Ready to go•
-
Vikings' Linval Joseph: Cleared for team drills•
-
Vikings' Linval Joseph: Working off to the side•
-
Vikings' Linval Joseph: Limited through end of spring workouts•
-
Vikings' Linval Joseph: Limited in OTAs•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Steelers lose without Big Ben
Ben Roethlisberger's season is done with an elbow injury, and Heath Cummings says that is a...
-
Week 3 Early Waivers: Replacing Brees
Another week, another round of injuries for Fantasy players to deal with. Dave Richard takes...
-
Week 2 Believe It or Not
Heath Cummings says it's bad news for Julian Edelman and Josh Gordon if Antonio Brown sticks...
-
Week 2 Winners and Losers
Lamar Jackson is proving the doubters wrong, one pass at a time, and the Fantasy ceiling is...
-
Week 2 DFS strategy and player picks
Ben Gretch looks at the Week 2 DFS slate and gives his tournament strategies and top player...
-
PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...