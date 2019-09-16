Joseph recorded six tackles (four solo) and one sack during Sunday's 21-16 loss to the Packers.

Joseph has logged a sack in each of his 2019 contests, already exceeding 2018's total. It appears unlikely that the 30-year-old will keep up his current pace -- Joseph has never exceeded five sacks in a single season -- but he'll work to keep his momentum as a pass rusher going Week 3 versus the Raiders.