Joseph (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Saints, Nick Underhill of The New Orleans Advocate reports.

Joseph sat out Minnesota's victory over the Jets in Week 7 due to knee, shoulder and ankle issues, and continues to recover from the injuries. It remains to be seen whether Joseph will suit up for Sunday's game against the Saints, but if he misses any time expect Tom Johnson to slot back into the starting lineup.

