Joseph recorded a postseason career-high five tackles, with one tackle for loss, but the Vikings fell to the Eagles on Sunday in the NFC championship game, 38-7.

Joseph is representing the NFC in the Pro Bowl for the second consecutive season as a vital contributor to the Vikings' top-five rush defense, which allowed a meager 3.7 yards per carry in 2017. The veteran out of East Carolina was able to record more sacks over the past two seasons (7.5) than he had in any previous two-year span of his pro career, and he signed a $12.5 million per year deal last summer which could have him playing on this talented Minnesota defensive line through 2022.