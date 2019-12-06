Play

Joseph (knee) is clear of the injury report for Sunday's game against the Lions.

Joseph began the week not practicing but was able to retake the field Thursday and Friday. The 31-year-old returned from a two-game absence and had five tackles while playing 71 percent of defensive snaps during the Week 13 loss to Seattle.

