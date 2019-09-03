Joseph has fully recovered from his upper-body issue, Chad Graff of The Athletic reports.

Joseph underwent surgery in the offseason to fix an upper-body issue. Now healthy, the 30-year-old can resume his starting role in Minnesota's defensive front. Joseph started in 15 games last season and recorded 58 total tackles and a sack over 672 defensive snaps. The veteran also scampered 64 yards for a touchdown after recovering a Carson Wentz fumble against the Eagles in Week 5.

