Vikings' Linval Joseph: Ready to go
Joseph has fully recovered from his upper-body issue, Chad Graff of The Athletic reports.
Joseph underwent surgery in the offseason to fix an upper-body issue. Now healthy, the 30-year-old can resume his starting role in Minnesota's defensive front. Joseph started in 15 games last season and recorded 58 total tackles and a sack over 672 defensive snaps. The veteran also scampered 64 yards for a touchdown after recovering a Carson Wentz fumble against the Eagles in Week 5.
More News
-
Vikings' Linval Joseph: Cleared for team drills•
-
Vikings' Linval Joseph: Working off to the side•
-
Vikings' Linval Joseph: Limited through end of spring workouts•
-
Vikings' Linval Joseph: Limited in OTAs•
-
Vikings' Linval Joseph: Sheds injury designation•
-
Vikings' Linval Joseph: Held out Thursday•
SportsLine's Fantasy Football Draft Strategy Guide
Dominate your draft with our free Draft Strategy Guide, which gives you must-have sleepers, rookies, quarterbacks, and much more!
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Fantasy Football Draft Cheat Sheet
Get everything you need for Draft Day in one spot, with everything from our Fantasy Football...
-
Week 1 QB Preview: Bench Rodgers?
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about quarterback in Week 1 including...
-
Week 1 WR Preview: Fast starters
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about wide receiver in Week 1 including...
-
Week 1 TE Preview: Finding help
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about tight end in Week 1 including projections,...
-
Week 1 Waivers: Top under-drafted picks
In Jamey Eisenberg's first look at the waiver wire, he looks at some of the most under-drafted...
-
Week 1 RB Preview: The replacements
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about running back in Week 1 including...