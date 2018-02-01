Joseph recorded 68 tackles, 3.5 sacks and one fumble recovery over 16 games in 2017.

Joseph backed up his stellar 77-tackle, four-sack 2016 campaign with another strong season, grading out as Pro Football Focus' fourth-ranked defensive tackle against the run and eighth overall at his position. His on-field success translated to the fantasy realm considering the eight-year vet finished as the 13th-highest scoring defensive lineman in standard IDP scoring. Under contract with the Vikings for years to come, Joseph should continue to produce at a high level and remain a strong fantasy asset.