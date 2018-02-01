Vikings' Linval Joseph: Records 68 tackles in 2017
Joseph recorded 68 tackles, 3.5 sacks and one fumble recovery over 16 games in 2017.
Joseph backed up his stellar 77-tackle, four-sack 2016 campaign with another strong season, grading out as Pro Football Focus' fourth-ranked defensive tackle against the run and eighth overall at his position. His on-field success translated to the fantasy realm considering the eight-year vet finished as the 13th-highest scoring defensive lineman in standard IDP scoring. Under contract with the Vikings for years to come, Joseph should continue to produce at a high level and remain a strong fantasy asset.
More News
-
Vikings' Linval Joseph: Racks up five combined tackles•
-
Vikings' Linval Joseph: Ten tackles in Sunday's loss•
-
Vikings' Linval Joseph: Records sack Sunday•
-
Vikings' Linval Joseph: Tallies half-sack in win•
-
Vikings' Linval Joseph: Records first sack of season•
-
Vikings' Linval Joseph: Three tackles in Monday's win•
-
Cousins' best Fantasy destination
Kirk Cousins has been a top-10 Fantasy quarterback for each of the last three years. Where...
-
Alex Smith trade: Fantasy fallout
Alex Smith is coming off a career year, but is he the quarterback who benefits the most from...
-
How will SB LII players fit in 2018?
The Eagles and Patriots will duke it out for the Lombardi Trophy, but here's who will be involved...
-
2018 offseason preview
We've got another busy NFL offseason ahead of us, and you need to know who might be available....
-
Hilton, Doyle want Luck on their side
Jamey Eisenberg caught up with T.Y. Hilton and Jack Doyle at the Pro Bowl, and both Colts are...
-
Vikings loving foundation for 2018
Jamey Eisenberg catches up with Adam Thielen and Kyle Rudolph at the Pro Bowl, and both Vikings...