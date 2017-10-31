Vikings' Linval Joseph: Records sack Sunday
Joseph upped his season sack to total to 2.5 in Sunday's 33-16 win over the Browns.
Joseph had two solo tackles in the victory and played 36 of 59 defensive snaps. The Vikings defense will take on Kirk Cousins and the Redskins following their Week 9 bye.
