Vikings' Linval Joseph: Returning from one-game absence
Joseph (ankle) is listed as active Sunday against the Saints
Prior to landing on the Vikings' Week 7 inactive list, Joseph managed just one limited practice. On this occasion, he maintained a limited listing all week, which was enough for the training staff to give him the all-clear. Assuming he's almost all the way back, he should handle most of the reps at defensive tackle next to regular starter Sheldon Richardson.
