Vikings' Linval Joseph: Returns fumble for TD
Joseph had five total tackles, a sack and returned a fumble for a touchdown in Sunday's win at Philadelphia.
Joseph had an errant pass (ruled a fumble) land in his hands and ran 64 yards for a touchdown. He's mostly a run stuffer, but he's been an asset on the pass rush with a sack, QB hit and four QB hurries, according to Pro Football Focus.
