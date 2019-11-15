Play

Joseph (knee) is ruled out for Sunday's game against the Broncos, Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

Joseph underwent surgery to trim the meniscus in his knee prior to Week 10's win over the Cowboys, so his absence versus Denver was essentially expected. With a bye week around the corner, the veteran defensive tackle will target a return to the field Dec. 2 against the Seahawks.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories