Vikings' Linval Joseph: Ruled out versus Cowboys
Joseph (knee) is ruled out for Sunday's contest against the Cowboys.
Joseph picked up a knee injury during Thursday's practice, and he'll be required to miss at least Week 10 as a result. The severity of the starting defensive tackle's issue remains undisclosed. Expect Jaleel Johnson to play an expanded role on defense as long as Joseph is unable to go.
More News
-
Vikings' Linval Joseph: Can't practice Thursday•
-
Vikings' Linval Joseph: Returns to sack column•
-
Vikings' Linval Joseph: Clear of knee injury•
-
Vikings' Linval Joseph: Battling knee issue•
-
Vikings' Linval Joseph: Notches sack versus Packers•
-
Vikings' Linval Joseph: Impressive pass rush in opener•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 10 Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 9 PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, Week 10 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 10.
-
TNF recap, news: Samuels a must-start?
Ben Gretch reviews Thursday Night Football and gets you up to speed on the latest Friday news...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 10, identifying risky plays,...
-
Week 10 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
It might be tough to trust Jameis Winston most weeks, but Jamey Eisenberg says it will pay...