Joseph (knee) is ruled out for Sunday's contest against the Cowboys.

Joseph picked up a knee injury during Thursday's practice, and he'll be required to miss at least Week 10 as a result. The severity of the starting defensive tackle's issue remains undisclosed. Expect Jaleel Johnson to play an expanded role on defense as long as Joseph is unable to go.

