Vikings' Linval Joseph: Sheds injury designation
Joseph (knee) does not have an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Lions.
Joseph did not practice Thursday, but was upgraded to a limited session Friday. The veteran defensive tackle will play through a knee injury against the Lions, and could see a slight decrease in snaps as a result.
