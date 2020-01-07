Play

Joseph (knee) didn't participate in Tuesday's walkthrough practice.

Joseph had knee surgery in November and missed a pair of games, and it's unclear if this is related. The 31-year-old defensive tackle logged a 66-percent snap share in the wild-card win against New Orleans, and he'll have two more practices to get back on the field ahead of Saturday's divisional-round clash against the 49ers.

More News
Our Latest Stories