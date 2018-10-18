Vikings' Linval Joseph: Still not practicing
Joseph (ankle) did not practice Thursday.
Joseph has yet to practice this week as he recovers from ankle, knee and shoulder injuries. The veteran defensive tackle appears to be trending towards sitting out Sunday's game against the Jets, in which case Tom Johnson could benefit from an increased defensive workload.
