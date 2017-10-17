Vikings' Linval Joseph: Tallies half-sack in win
Joseph brought his season sack total to 1.5 with a half-sack in Sunday's victory over the Packers.
Joseph also recorded four tackles (three solo) in the contest. The defensive tackle was on the field for 59 defensive snaps (59.0 percent). He will look to stay active in the Vikings' Week 7 matchup against Ravens.
