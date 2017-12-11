Joseph had ten total tackles and a sack in Sunday's 31-24 loss at Carolina.

Joseph now has 3.5 sacks this season, leaving him well on pace to exceed last season's career high of four sacks. The veteran nose tackle remains a reliable anchor on the Vikings' defensive line, but don't expect the high tackle total to be a weekly theme.

