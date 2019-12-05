Play

Joseph (knee) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice.

Joseph didn't participate in Wednesday's practice, so he is trending in the right direction. He missed two games earlier in the season after undergoing surgery, but was able to return to the field in Week 13. That said, unless Joseph has suffered a setback, he'll likely be active for the team's Week 14 contest against the Lions.

