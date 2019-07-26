Vikings' Linval Joseph: Working off to the side
Joseph (upper body) worked off to the side Friday with strength and conditioning coach Mark Uyeyama, Courtney Cronin of ESPN.com reports.
Cronin also reported that Joseph didn't participate in any contact drills over the spring and that he still isn't ready for those as training camp begins. The 30-year-old underwent offseason surgery to fix an upper-body issue. It's unclear exactly how much longer Joseph will need to recover or if he'll be ready for the start of the regular season.
