Jackson and Tai Felton are the leading candidates to work as the No. 3 receiver to begin the season with Jordan Addison suspended the first three games for violating the league's Substances of Abuse Policy, the The Athletic reports.

Jackson has been getting work with the first-team offense in camp with Justin Jefferson sidelined with a hamstring injury. Jalen Nailor will move up to the No. 2 receiver role while Addison is out, but the No. 3 spot is still unsettled. It's surprising that Jackson looks like the early leader for the role since he played in just one game last year and spent most of the season on the practice squad.