The Vikings elevated Jackson to their active roster from their practice squad Saturday.

Jackson's elevation is a consequence of Jordan Addison (ankle) being listed as questionable for Sunday's contest against Green Bay and Jalen Nailor (concussion) being ruled out. Jackson saw his first regular-season action as a pro last week versus Detroit, logging one offensive snap and 12 special-teams snaps in the loss. He figures to have a minimal role again Sunday if he suits up.