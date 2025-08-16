Jackson caught one of five targets for nine yards in Saturday's 20-12 preseason loss to New England.

With Justin Jefferson (hamstring), Jordan Addison (suspension) and Jalen Nailor (hand) all held out of the contest, Jackson got the start but did very little with the opportunity. The second-year wideout out of Western Kentucky is battling with 2025 third-round pick Tai Felton for the No. 4 spot on the depth chart -- a role that could end up being significant early in the season with Addison set to miss the first three games -- but Saturday's performance likely caused Jackson to lose ground in the battle.