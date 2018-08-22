The Vikings claimed McNitt off waivers from the Falcons on Tuesday, Andrew Krammer of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

After FB Johnny Stanton (lower leg) was placed on injured reserve, McNitt and Kobe McCrary were brought in to compete with C.J. Ham for the starting fullback job. McNitt will need to learn the playbook quickly for Friday's preseason game against the Seahawks.

