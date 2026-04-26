Wysong signed with Minnesota as an undrafted free agent Saturday.

Wysong played his first four collegiate campaigns with the University of New Mexico before transferring to Arizona for his final season. With the Wildcats, he tallied 24 catches for 278 yards and two touchdowns while also working as a punt returner. Wysong has a tough path to a roster spot with the Vikings, but he'll try to impress with his skill set during training camp.