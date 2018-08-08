Brown is listed as the No. 3 running back on Minnesota's initial depth chart, the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

He's competing for the third-string role against Roc Thomas and Mike Boone in what should be a wide open competition. Dalvin Cook and Latavius Murray are set as the top two backs, but both had injury issues last season (including Cook coming back from a torn ACL). The winner of the No. 3 RB role could have fantasy relevance at some point this season as a result.