Vikings' Mack Brown: Claimed by Vikings
Brown was claimed off waivers by the Vikings on Monday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Brown was waived by the Redskins on Saturday in order to make room for offensive lineman Arie Kouandijio. Brown will help add depth to the Vikings' running back unit, as the team only had two healthy tailbacks prior to the transaction.
More News
-
Watson, Collins, Smith-Schuster star
Heath Cummings vows to never doubt Deshaun Watson again, and wonders if we should say the same...
-
Early waiver wire: Add Collins, Anderson
A few select running backs and wide receivers will draw plenty of eyeballs off waivers heading...
-
Week 8 Rankings Breakdown
With six teams on bye, the rankings continue to get shaken up. Chris Towers takes a look at...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Anderson a bust?
Joe Mixon looked like he was on the way to a career day in Week 7, when he abruptly lost work....
-
Week 8 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Have a tough decision to make with your lineup for Week 8? Use Dave Richard's Lineup Cheat...
-
Week 8 DFS Plays
Heath Cummings says a nasty weather system on the east coast has caused him to adjust his DFS...