Brown (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Bengals.

Since being scooped up off waivers from the Redskins on Oct. 30, Brown has appeared in just one game for the Vikings, logging eight snaps on special teams. It looks like head coach Mike Zimmer is content just to keep two running backs (Jerick McKinnon and Latavius Murray) active most weeks.

