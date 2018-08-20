Brown (undisclosed) did not play in Saturday's preseason loss to the Jaguars, Matthew Coller of 1500ESPN.com reports.

Brown has been dealing with an undisclosed injury for about a week now, while Roc Thomas and Mike Boone have emerged in their battle for the No. 3 spot at running back behind Dalvin Cook and Latavius Murray. Brown is on the outside looking in with two preseason games remaining, though his status for Friday's tilt against the Seahawks is in question.