Vikings' Mack Brown: Misses Week 2 of preseason
Brown (undisclosed) did not play in Saturday's preseason loss to the Jaguars, Matthew Coller of 1500ESPN.com reports.
Brown has been dealing with an undisclosed injury for about a week now, while Roc Thomas and Mike Boone have emerged in their battle for the No. 3 spot at running back behind Dalvin Cook and Latavius Murray. Brown is on the outside looking in with two preseason games remaining, though his status for Friday's tilt against the Seahawks is in question.
More News
-
Vikings' Mack Brown: Not participating in Monday's practice•
-
Vikings' Mack Brown: Has 34 yards rushing in preseason opener•
-
Vikings' Mack Brown: Begins preseason as No. 3 RB•
-
Vikings' Mack Brown: Will sign one-year tender•
-
Vikings' Mack Brown: Struggles to find role in 2017•
-
Vikings' Mack Brown: Inactive in Week 15•
