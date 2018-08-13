Vikings' Mack Brown: Not participating in Monday's practice
Brown did not participate in Monday's practice due to an undisclosed reason, Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.
Brown didn't appear to have sustained an injury during Saturday's preseason opener against the Broncos when he rushed for 34 yards on 11 carries, but he's sidelined Monday due to an undisclosed issue. Any injury would hinder his chances of securing the No. 3 spot at running back behind Dalvin Cook (knee) and Latavius Murray, while fellow reserve Roc Thomas emerged with 131 total yards and two scores Saturday.
