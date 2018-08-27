Brown (undisclosed) participated in Sunday's practice, Chad Graff of The Athletic Minnesota reports.

Brown has been sidelined for nearly two weeks with an undisclosed injury that forced him to miss the last two preseason games. With being back at practice, he should be set to return for the team's final outing before the start of the regular season, but it may be too late for the tailback to make the final roster.

