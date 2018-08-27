Vikings' Mack Brown: Returns to practice Sunday
Brown (undisclosed) participated in Sunday's practice, Chad Graff of The Athletic Minnesota reports.
Brown has been sidelined for nearly two weeks with an undisclosed injury that forced him to miss the last two preseason games. With being back at practice, he should be set to return for the team's final outing before the start of the regular season, but it may be too late for the tailback to make the final roster.
More News
-
Vikings' Mack Brown: Sitting out Week 3 of preseason•
-
Vikings' Mack Brown: Misses Week 2 of preseason•
-
Vikings' Mack Brown: Not participating in Monday's practice•
-
Vikings' Mack Brown: Has 34 yards rushing in preseason opener•
-
Vikings' Mack Brown: Begins preseason as No. 3 RB•
-
Vikings' Mack Brown: Will sign one-year tender•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Busts 3.0
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his final list of bust players for the 2018 season.
-
Breakouts 3.0
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his final list of breakout players for the 2018 season.
-
Ranking Jaguars without Lee
The Jaguars lost Marqise Lee in their most recent preseason game. What does this offense look...
-
Fantasy football auction draft pricing
Jamey Eisenberg, Dave Richard and Heath Cummings have revealed their consensus auction val...
-
Preseason Week 3 takeaways
What caught Dave Richard's eye in Week 3 of the preseason? Plenty! Learn how certain players...
-
Best Fantasy Football breakouts to draft
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft breakout...