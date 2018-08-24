Vikings' Mack Brown: Sitting out Week 3 of preseason
Brown (undisclosed) remains sidelined for Friday's preseason game against the Seahawks.
Brown's undisclosed issue has sidelined him for well over a week, so it's not a huge surprise that the tailback will miss the third preseason game. He may be on the outside looking in for a 53-man roster spot and missed time during the preseason doesn't help his cause.
