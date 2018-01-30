Vikings' Mack Brown: Struggles to find role in 2017
Brown recorded eight rushing yards on four attempts while adding one reception for 11 yards through four games with the Redskins and Vikings in 2017.
Brown struggled to carve out a role for himself in Washington, which forced the team to waive the second-year back in late October. He was then picked up by the Vikings but was only active for one contest and failed to receive any offensive reps. The undrafted free agent will look for another opportunity to make a 53-man roster this offseason, although time may be running out.
