Vikings' Mack Brown: Will sign one-year tender
Brown will sign a one-year tender with the Vikings, Chris Tomasson of the Twin Cities Pioneer Press reports.
Brown played in one game for the Vikings in 2017 after being waived by the Redskins, returning one kickoff for 17 yards. The third-year running back will likely hold a depth role for Minnesota in 2018.
More News
-
Robinson, Watkins landing spots
No franchise tag? No problem! Allen Robinson and Sammy Watkins figure to be on the move this...
-
2018 offseason preview
We've got another busy NFL offseason ahead of us, and you need to know who might be available....
-
Landry's best Fantasy destinations
Jarvis Landry will become wealthy this spring, but which destination will make his Fantasy...
-
Busts 1.0: Reading warning signs
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his first look at some early busts for the 2018 season.
-
Sleepers 1.0: Targeting upside
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his first look at some early sleepers for the 2018 season.
-
Breakouts 1.0: Emerging talent
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his first look at some early breakout candidates for the 2018 se...