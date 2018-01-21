Vikings' Mackensie Alexander: Active for NFC championship game
Alexander (ribs/illness) is active for Sunday's NFC championship game against the Eagles, Andrew Krammer of The Star Tribune reports.
As expected, Alexander will suit up in Sunday's contest. Look for him to specialize in nickel and dime packages.
