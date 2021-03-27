Alexander (illness) and the Vikings have come to terms on a one-year deal, Courtney Cronin of ESPN.com reports.
Alexander spent his first four seasons with the Vikings after getting drafted in 2016. He played for the Bengals last year, but has ultimately opted to return to Minnesota. The 27-year-old is the second addition to the team's secondary this offseason and figures to help add flexibility.
