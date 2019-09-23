Alexander is still managing the residual effects of his dislocated elbow Monday, Dane Mizutani of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

Alexander avoided surgery after suffering a dislocated elbow Week 1, but he's now missed two consecutive games and a timetable for his return remains undisclosed. Mike Hughes filled in at nickelback during Sunday's win over the Raiders. The 2018 first-round pick could conceivably retain that role in Minnesota's secondary, so it remains to be seen how Alexander will be utilized when he returns to full health.