Vikings' Mackensie Alexander: Exits with elbow injury
Alexander (elbow) won't return to Sunday's game versus the Falcons.
Alexander leaves the game with one solo tackle. While the severity of the injury isn't clear, it's not a good sign that he was ruled out just halfway through the game. However, the Vikings held a commanding 21-0 lead at the time of this report, so they could simply be exercising caution.
