Alexander (elbow) won't return to Sunday's game versus the Falcons.

Alexander leaves the game with one solo tackle. While the severity of the injury isn't clear, it's not a good sign that he was ruled out just halfway through the game. However, the Vikings held a commanding 21-0 lead at the time of this report, so they could simply be exercising caution.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories