Vikings' Mackensie Alexander: Expected to play in NFC championship game
Alexander (ribs/illness), who is listed as questionable for Sunday's NFC championship game against the Eagles, is expected to play, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Despite failing to practice during the Vikings' final practice of the week, it appears Alexander will be able to gut it out with a trip to the Super Bowl on the line. Alexander, who typically sees most of his action in nickel or dime packages, played 34 snaps in last week's win over the Saints, recording one tackle and breaking up a pass.
