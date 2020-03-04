Vikings' Mackensie Alexander: Gets clean bill of health
Alexander (knee) has been cleared to resume football activities, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.
Alexander has fully recovered after undergoing surgery to repair a tear in his lateral meniscus early January, so he'll be able to enter free agency without any lingering injury concerns. The 25-year-old appeared in 13 regular-season games with the Vikings last season, recording 38 total tackles, a half-sack, five defended passes and one interception.
