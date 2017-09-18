Vikings' Mackensie Alexander: Gets more playing time Sunday
Alexander had one tackle and played 43 snaps on defense in Sunday's loss at Pittsburgh, compared to 42 for Terrance Newman as the two split nickel corner duties.
It was thought that Alexander would begin the season with the slot corner and nickel role, but Alexander came off the bench and played just 27 snaps on defense in Week 1. It looks like he and Newman may split the role even if Alexander comes off the bench initially.
More News
-
Vikings' Mackensie Alexander: Loses out on nickel cornerback role•
-
Vikings' Mackensie Alexander: Leading candidate for nickel cornerback role•
-
Vikings' Mackensie Alexander: Undergoes groin surgery•
-
Vikings' Mackensie Alexander: Will get chance to win nickel corner job•
-
Vikings' Mackensie Alexander: Lands on IR•
-
Vikings' Mackensie Alexander: Will play Sunday•
-
What you missed Monday
If you didn't watch Monday Night Football, consider yourself lucky, because you missed some...
-
Brady's back, Carson's must-own
Heath Cummings looks at a wild Week 2 and tells you what you should believe, and what you...
-
Podcast: Week 2 standouts
From Chris Carson to tight end replacements to the lousy Seahawks passing game, we’re covering...
-
Carson is the RB to target
Rookie Chris Carson's 100-total-yard game against the 49ers should cement him as the Seahawks'...
-
Derrick Henry replacing Murray?
A hamstring injury put DeMarco Murray on the shelf in the second half of the Titans win over...
-
Olsen out, Benjamin, Funchess in
The Panthers have two receivers to pick up the slack from Greg Olsen's broken foot, but Fantasy...