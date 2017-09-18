Play

Alexander had one tackle and played 43 snaps on defense in Sunday's loss at Pittsburgh, compared to 42 for Terrance Newman as the two split nickel corner duties.

It was thought that Alexander would begin the season with the slot corner and nickel role, but Alexander came off the bench and played just 27 snaps on defense in Week 1. It looks like he and Newman may split the role even if Alexander comes off the bench initially.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories