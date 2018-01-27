Play

Alexander had 17 tackles (13 solo) and the first interception of his career in 14 games with the Vikings in 2017.

Alexander mostly served as a nickel and dime package cornerback for the Vikings, but he also contributed on special teams. Veteran Terence Newman is likely to consider retirement as he enters free agency after his 15th season in the league, which could leave an increased workload for Alexander in his third season.

